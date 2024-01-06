  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad and Narsapur

South Central Railway
x

South Central Railway

Highlights

In order to clear the extra rush during festival, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between Secunderabad to Narsapur.

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during festival, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between Secunderabad to Narsapur.

Train no 07251 (Narsapur – Secunderabad) will depart on January 10 from Narsapur at 11:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:35 am on the next day.

Train no 07252 (Secunderabad – Narsapur) will depart on January 11 from Secunderabad at 6 pm and arrive at Narsapur at 4:50 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Juntion, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations. These trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second-class coaches.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X