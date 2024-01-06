SCR to run special trains between Secunderabad and Narsapur

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during festival, South Central Railway (SCR) to run special trains between Secunderabad to Narsapur.

Train no 07251 (Narsapur – Secunderabad) will depart on January 10 from Narsapur at 11:30 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 8:35 am on the next day.

Train no 07252 (Secunderabad – Narsapur) will depart on January 11 from Secunderabad at 6 pm and arrive at Narsapur at 4:50 am on the next day.

This special train will stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Juntion, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Miryalaguda and Nalgonda stations. These trains consist of First AC, 2AC, 3AC, sleeper class and general second-class coaches.