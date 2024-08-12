Live
- India’s technical consumer goods market logs 11 pc value growth in Jan-June period
- Tribute to Teaching: Ideas to Celebrate Teachers' Day this Year
- South Korea, Turkey renew currency swap deal for 3 years
- India’s active pharmaceutical ingredients industry to grow 7-8 pc in FY25
- Adani Group Shares Slide Amid Fresh Allegations By Hindenburg Research, SEBI Defends Chairperson
- Green Solutions conference held
- Shah Rukh Khan and His Clan Set Star in Hindi Adaptation of Mufasa: The Lion King
- Oppn conspiracy to cause financial instability: BJP
- ITI-Berhampur sets new record for girls’ intake
- Buy iPhone 15 for Rs 14,401 Less on Flipkart: Here's How
Just In
SCR to run special trains for I-Day rush
To clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.
Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.
Train no - 07653 (Kacheguda - Tirupati) will depart from Kacheguda at 10:30 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 10:25 am on the next day. The dates of the journey are August 14 and 16. Train no -07654 (Tirupati-Kacheguda) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive in Tirupati at 9:30 am on August 14 and 16.
Train no – 07069 (Hyderabad-Santragachi) will depart from Hyderabad at 5:30 am and arrive Santragachi at 12 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is August 14.
Train no – 07070 (Santragachi-Hyderabad ) will depart from Santragachi at 3:50 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 5:30 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is August 15.
Train no -07517 (Narsapur-Secunderabad) will depart from Narsapur at 1:30 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 12 pm on August 15.
Train no -07518 (Secunderabad-Narsapur) will depart from Secunderabad at 5:50 pm and arrive in Narsapur at 5 am on the next day. The date of the journey is August 16.