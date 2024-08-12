  • Menu
SCR to run special trains for I-Day rush

To clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.

Hyderabad: To clear the extra rush, South Central Railway will run special trains between various destinations.

Train no - 07653 (Kacheguda - Tirupati) will depart from Kacheguda at 10:30 pm and arrive at Tirupati at 10:25 am on the next day. The dates of the journey are August 14 and 16. Train no -07654 (Tirupati-Kacheguda) will depart from Tirupati at 7:50 pm and arrive in Tirupati at 9:30 am on August 14 and 16.

Train no – 07069 (Hyderabad-Santragachi) will depart from Hyderabad at 5:30 am and arrive Santragachi at 12 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is August 14.

Train no – 07070 (Santragachi-Hyderabad ) will depart from Santragachi at 3:50 pm and arrive in Hyderabad at 5:30 pm on the next day. The date of the journey is August 15.

Train no -07517 (Narsapur-Secunderabad) will depart from Narsapur at 1:30 pm and arrive in Secunderabad at 12 pm on August 15.

Train no -07518 (Secunderabad-Narsapur) will depart from Secunderabad at 5:50 pm and arrive in Narsapur at 5 am on the next day. The date of the journey is August 16.

