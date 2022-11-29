SCR to run special trains to various destinations

Hyderabad: In order to clear extra rush of passengers, the South Central Railway (SCR) will run special trains between various destinations.

Hyderabad-Yesvantpur (no.07265) will depart from Hyderabad at 9.05 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day. The dates of journey are December 6,13,20 and 27, (Yesvantpur- Hyderabad (no.07266) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and arrive Hyderabad at 5.45 am on the next day. The train will ply on December 7,15,21 and 27.

Secunderabad-Yesvantpur (no-07233) will depart from Secunderabad at 9.45 pm and arrive Yesvantpur at 10.50 am on the next day. The train will service on December 1,8,15,22 and 29, Yesvantpur-Secunderabad (no-07234) will depart from Yesvantpur at 3.50 pm and arrive Secunderabad at 4.15am on the next day. The dates of journey are December 2,9,16,23 and 30.

These trains will stop at Secunderabad, Kacheguda, Umdanagar, Shadnagar, Jadcherla, Mahbubnagar, Wanaparthi Road, Gadwal, Kurnool City, Dhone, Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur and Yelahanka stations in both the directions.

Kacheguda-Tirupati (no.07473) will depart from Kacheguda at 7.50 pm and arrive Tirupati at 7.20 am on the next day. The train will ply on December 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30, Tirupati-Kacheguda (no.07474) will depart from Tirupati at 7.30 pm and arrive Kacheguda at 9.10 am. The train will service on December 3,10,17,24 and 31.

These trains will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper and General Second Class coaches and will stop at Malkajgiri, Jangaon, Kazipet, Warangal, Mahbubabad, Dornakal, Khammam, Madhira, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur and Renigunta stations in both the directions.