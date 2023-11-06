  • Menu
SCR to run spl trains between Hyd, Cuttack

SCR to run spl trains between Hyd, Cuttack
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush of passengers during the Diwali/Chhath festival, the SouthCentral Railway will run special trains between Hyderabad – Cuttack – Hyderabad.Train no- 07165(Hyderabad – Cuttack) will depart from Hyderabad at 8.10 pm and arrive at Cuttack at 5:45 pm on the next day, and the date of the journey is November 7, 14, and 21.

Train no – 07166(Cuttack-Hyderabad) will depart from Cuttack at 11:30 pm and arrive at Hyderabad at 9 pm on the next day, and the date of the journey is November 8, 15, and 22.

Enroute these special trains will also stop at Secunderabad, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Sattenapalle, Guntur Junction, Vijayawada Junction Eluru, Rajahmundry, Samalkot Jn, Annavaram, Anakapalli, Duvvada, Kottavalasa, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Berhampur, Khurda Road and Bhubaneswar stations in both directions. These trains consist of AC II tier, AC III tier, sleeper-class, and general second-class coaches.

