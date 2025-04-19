  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

SCR to run summer special trains

SCR to run summer special trains
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run summer weekly special trains between various...

Hyderabad: In order to clear the extra rush during summer season, South Central Railway (SCR) will run summer weekly special trains between various destinations.

Train no-07077 (Charlapalli-Dehradun) it will run every Tuesday from April 22 to May 27 and train no-07078 (Dehradun – Charlapalli) will run every Thursday from April 24 to May 29. These special trains will stop at Kazipet, Ramagundam, Mancheriyal, Bellampalli, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Balharshah, Nagpur, Itarsi, Rani Kamalapati, Bina, Jhansi, Agra Cantt, Mathura, H Nizamuddin, Meerut, Roorkee and Haridwar stations in both the directions.

These special trains consist of 3AC, sleeper and general second class coaches. Train no-08263 (Bilaspur – Kacheguda) will run every Monday from May 12 to June 2 and train no-08264 (Bilaspur – Kacheguda) will run every Tuesday from May 13 to June 3. These special trains will stop at Bhatapara, Raipur, Durg, Raj Nandagaon, Dongargarh, Gondia, Wadsa, Balharshah, Sirpur Kaghaznagar, Mancheriyal, Ramagundam, Kazipet, Charlapalli and Malkajgiri stations in both the directions.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick