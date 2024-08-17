SCR to run weekend special trains

Hyderabad: To facilitate the passengers, South Central Railway (SCR) will be operating weekend holidays special trains.

Train no 07176 (Secunderabad-Narasapur) will depart from Secunderabad at 6 pm and arrive at Narasapur at 5 am The date of the journey is August 19. Train no 07175 (Narasapur-Secunderabad) will depart from Narasapur at 6:20 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 5 am. The date of the journey is August 20.

These special trains will also stop at Palakollu, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalguda, and Nalgonda stations in both directions. Train no 07177 (Kakinada Town-Secunderabad) will depart from Kakinada Town at 9 pm and arrive at Secunderabad at 9:50 am on the next day and date of the journey on August 18. Train no 07178 (Secunderabad-Kakinada Town) will depart from Secunderabad at 6:20 pm and arrive at Kakinada Town at 6:30 am on the next day and date of the journey on August 19.

These special trains will also stop at Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Tanuku, Bhimavaram Town, Akividu, Kaikalur, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Sattenapalli, Piduguralla, Nadikudi, Miryalguda, and Nalgonda stations in both directions.