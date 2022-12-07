SCR undertakes Lallaguda carriage workshop's annual inspection

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) undertook an annual inspection of the Carriage Work Shop at Lallaguda on Tuesday.

SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain, along with several senior officers, carried out a comprehensive inspection of the Carriage Workshop and inaugurated a heritage Museum at the renovated workshop building, along with a Horizontal Drilling and Tapping Machine, Fiat Bogie Maintenance Shop, Pressurised Flushing System and EMU (Electric Multiple Unit) test benches at the Power car shop.

The railway officials inspected the Roof Mounted Package Unit's (RMPU) overhauling section and reviewed the display of headstock module and failure items and later a detailed review meeting on the progress of various new projects undertaken by the workshop was hosted. "During the inspection, trade union representatives of the workshop met senior railway officials and discussed on staff welfare activities," said a senior SCR officer.