SCSC & Cyberabad Police felicitate 'Best Traffic Volunteers'

Hyderabad: The SCSC & Cyberabad Police Commissionerate on Friday jointly felicitated the Best Traffic Volunteers, who have been supporting Cyberabad Traffic Police, during the past four months. Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra, IPS, felicitated Best Traffic Volunteers.

The SCSC, along with Traffic Police have introduced the concept of Traffic Volunteers in 2013 with the volunteers enrolled from the IT Industry, to support the traffic police for controlling the ever-growing traffic in the IT corridor. "Gradually, we have volunteers from Pharma and Health Sciences and other industries, including self-employed youth and citizens joining in from various walks of life to do their bit for the busy traffic junctions of Cyberabad", Krishna Yedula, SCSC Secretary General said, adding that the SCSC has taken several successful initiatives since 2006 for the safety and security of the IT industry and the Traffic Volunteers is one of the first few initiatives taken up by SCSC, way back in 2013.

Krishna Yedula said, "What has started off as a trickle then, now it has become a regular activity of SCSC Traffic Forum. Initially, these traffic volunteers used to support Traffic police only during regular traffic hours and now I am happy to share that they became a regular volunteer force for any kind of drive by Cyberabad Police – that includes supporting the traffic police during drunken drives on weekends, capturing violations by motorists on a regular basis and being a good Samaritan for accident victims. It is a tough job, but SCSC truly appreciates our traffic volunteers' passion and commitment towards traffic safety and hope to have more people from all walks of life joining as volunteers". Today, we are rewarding, five types of volunteers, who have contributed for the following causes between April 1 to July 3.

Addressing the gathering, DCP T Srinivasa Rao, IPS, said "Traffic volunteers is a good concept and I was quite impressed with some of the work done by the Traffic Volunteers, on a regular basis, with passion. I understand that pre-covid days, the participation was very high, and I see it is picking up again. I urge people from all walks of life, like housewives, students, employees working in various companies to come and support this unique initiative. "To appreciate, what traffic police does on a daily basis, if a common man can understand and appreciate, that would be first part of playing a responsible citizen role on road. And secondly, even if they spend, as minimum as one hour a month, they can educate 10 more friends or families/relatives known to them about traffic discipline". Anyone, who wants to become a traffic volunteer, can send an email to [email protected] or call 9177283831.