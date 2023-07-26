Seats In Medical Colleges: TJUDA cries foul over AP govt’s move to scrap quota on seats

Hyderabad: Stating that the Andhra Pradesh government’s decision to remove 15 percent reservation for increased seats in existing and new colleges after June would result in a big loss to the Telangana students, the Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) urged the health minister, T Harish Rao to take necessary actions to ensure fair and transparent admission process for all the students.

The TJUDA president, Dr Kaushik Kumar Pinjarala brought to the notice of the health minister that the AP government, as per GO 101, declared that Telangana students were not eligible for 15 percent unreserved category seats, which have been increased in AP after June 2, 2014 and in new colleges established thereafter.

The Telangana government had earlier taken a decision to remove 15 percent of reservations for AP only for the new colleges excluding the new seats which were added in existing colleges after June 2014.

He said that this discrepancy poses a significant disadvantage to the State students, potentially hindering their access to higher education opportunities. “Our Telangana students will be at a loss. We earnestly request the Health Minister’s office to investigate the matter and take necessary actions to ensure fair and transparent admission processes for both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh students and this issue needs to be addressed soon as counselling will be starting shortly.”