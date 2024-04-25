Sec'bad Cantt bypoll: Residents root for merger with GHMC to end woes

Hyderabad: As the by-polls for Secunderabad Cantonment approach, the Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of the area have become proactive, drafting a citizens’ manifesto. This manifesto addresses numerous civic concerns, with the primary focus being the merger of SCB into the GHMC. Additionally, other key issues have been identified and prioritised, forming part of the manifesto that will be presented to the aspirants.

According to the most recent data from SCB, the constituency boasts a total of 2.5 lakh voters, with a significant portion, over half, falling within the age bracket of 30 to 49 years.

A breakdown of voter demographics by age reveals 2,171 individuals aged 18 to 19 years, 29,347 in their 20s, and the highest count, 70,295, in their 30s. In terms of gender distribution, there are 124,245 male voters and 122,315 female voters, with an additional seven identifying as the third gender.

According to the RWAs of SCB, “The primary concern in Cantonment is the lack of development, particularly regarding infrastructure and various other issues. We believe that merging with GHMC would significantly alleviate many of the challenges faced by citizens. This key issue has been emphasised in our manifesto, and whenever candidates approach us, we encourage them to include these concerns in their party's election manifesto. Additionally, we ensure that once a particular party comes into power, the issues submitted by the locals will be addressed and resolved.”

Nayeem Pasha, a resident of Rasoolpura, expressed, "In our area, one of the significant drawbacks is the absence of a proper drainage system, along with the concern of lacking land patta. We have emphasised these issues in our manifesto to provide aspirants with a clear understanding of SCB. Additionally, we aim to ensure that the constituency's concerns are effectively addressed once they are elected in the Assembly elections."

"Comparing with other municipalities, development in Secunderabad Cantonment has consistently been overlooked. Locals here have to endure prolonged waits for necessary actions, and during each election cycle, political parties shower us with empty promises. However, once in power, they conveniently forget their commitments.

This time, we've devised a strategy: we'll persistently highlight our grievances until they're resolved," remarked Janardhan Roa, a resident of SCB.

S Ravinder, general secretary of Vikas Manch and a resident of SCB, emphasised, “Despite SCB being the second-largest cantonment board in the country, the backdrop is its lack of basic development. The only solution to this is merger. Therefore, whenever any aspirant approaches us, we urge them to expedite the merger process.

Additionally, we have planned to initiate a voter awareness campaign next week. During this campaign, we will encourage people to exercise their right to vote and choose their leaders wisely.”