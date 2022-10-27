Sec'bad railway station to don a new look soon

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways has finalised the redevelopment works of Secunderabad Railway Station and the contract for undertaking the up-gradation of the station with world-class facilities has been awarded. It is targeted to complete within 36 months period. The approximate cost for the execution of this project is Rs 699 crore.

As per the release, Secunderabad Station is the only station across the Zone that is categorised as a Non-suburban grade 1( NSG) station and on average around 200 trains are dealt at the Railway station with an average daily footfall of 1.8 lakh passengers. The footfall is expected to increase in the coming days; hence, it is proposed for major upgradation of the station with modern amenities and features.

According to South Central Railway, the main objective of the station upgradation is to redevelop and regenerate the city core area with Multimodal integration and the seamless transfer of passengers from one mode to another mode, better connectivity and mobility of rail passengers, convenient pickup and drop off areas for the passengers, adequate parking facility, to decongest the circulating area and integrate with the city road network and to generate business opportunities and revenue generation etc.

Senior officer, SCR, said, "As part of the project, a new station building will be envisaged on the existing north side with G+3 floors - 22,516 sq mt. The existing south-side building will be extended and developed with G+3 floors - 14,792 sq mt. The construction of a double-story sky concourse of 108 meters in width will be taken up.

The first tier will serve passengers and the second tier will serve the public as a rooftop plaza. A multi-level (five levels) parking has been planned at the north side of the station. Similarly, separate underground parking has been envisaged on the south side of the station. The existing platforms will be upgraded/renovated to match with the new station ambiance, including fully covered platforms. Construction of two walkways (7.5 meters) along with travelators i.e. at north and south side buildings canopy with tensile fabric (drop off/ pick up bays).

A provision of the walkway at the north side duly connecting with the skyway of east and west metro stations with separate entry and exit blocks has been planned so as to avoid cross movements of passengers and vehicular movements. It will also have a 5000 KVP solar power plant. The initial works have started and expecting to complete the works within 36 months, he added.

Arun Kumar Jain, General Manager (In-charge), stated, "The upgradation of Secunderabad railway station is much needed to meet the future requirements and the Zone is committed to the upgradation of important Railway stations on a priority basis to suit the requirements of all segments of people."