Sec'bad station violence case: Revanth meets a few accused at prison

Hyderabad: Telangana PCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday met a few accused in the Secunderabad railway station violence case at Chanchalguda Central Prison here.

The jail authorities allowed Revanth and other Congress leaders to meet the youth, who were arrested following the June 17 violence at the station during protest against the recently announced Agnipath scheme by the Centre for army recruitment.

The TPCC president assured the youth that the party will extend all possible help to them. He exhorted them not to lose heart. Reddy told reporters later that 'innocent youth, who were protesting a wrong scheme by the Centre, were arrested and jailed under sections which are usually invoked against terrorists'.

The MP claimed that 50 out of 55 of the arrested youth belong to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). "The youth were the hope for their families. Their parents are not educated; they are feeling helpless," he said. The State Congress chief blamed the Narendra Modi government for the situation. He said, by bringing the Agnipath scheme, the government endangered national security.

Reddy alleged that, under this scheme, the government wants to treat soldiers like hired labourers. "Those who are going to be recruited for four years will have no job security, pension and other benefits," he charged.

Revanth said the party would continue its protest till the Centre withdraws the scheme. As part of this, a State-wide protest will be held on June 27.

Violence rocked the Secunderabad station on June 17 during the protest by army job aspirants. The youth set afire trains and goods and vandalised the station and other railway property. One youngster was killed and 13 others were injured when the GRP opened fire to control the situation.