Second dose of Covid jab from today in Telangana

Koti: Giving preference to those waiting for their second jab, Director of Public Health D G Srinivas Rao informed that the second dose of vaccination in Telangana would begin from Saturday.

He said that 11 lakh people in the State have completed their due time after having the first dose and are waiting for the second. Right now around 3.75 lakh doses are available with the health department while the State would get more than 3.12 lakh doses by May 15. The Director has denied the rumours about vaccine shortage in the State.

"Adequate stock of both Covaxin and CoviShield are available with the Government CVCs," he assured. "Eligible citizens can register themselves on portals like Co-WIN or Arogya Setu to get vaccinated and those who cannot register can walk to the nearby centres, he added.

Meanwhile there is no plan for vaccination for age groups 18-44 in Telangana yet.

Directorate of Medical Education (DME) Ramesh Reddy said that the number of beds in government hospitals under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation will be increased.

An additional 200 beds have been set up at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli, he added.

He said that the Central Government has allocated 51 oxygen generators to Telangana, these generators will be fixed in all the government hospitals across the State very soon.

Moreover, the State government has appealed to the Central government to allocate more Remediesivir injections.