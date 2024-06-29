Live
Second session of ‘Dial Your MD’ programme today
Hyderabad: The second session of the 'Dial Your MD' programme will be held on Saturday at the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board's (HMWSSB) office. Managing Director Ashok Reddy will personally receive complaints from consumers during the programme, scheduled from 5 pm to 5:30 pm.
According to HMWSSB officials, consumers can call to complain about issues related to fresh water supply, sewerage, meters, billing, drain connections, revenue, and other pending matters at various division and circle offices. Consumers can call 040-23442881, 23442882, or 23442883 and provide their CAN number, house number, or mobile number. During the 'Dial Your MD' programme, all circle and division officials, including board directors, will be present. Problems reported by customers will be resolved promptly.