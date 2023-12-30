Second version of gold ATM launched in Ameerpet

Hyderabad: Goldsikka Ltd launched its second version of the innovative gold ATM at the Ameerpet metro station.

According to the officials, customers can now buy gold coins ranging from 0.5 to 20 grams and silver coins ranging from 10 to 100 grams. The ATM also captures live rates from LBMA, ensuring customers have access to the most up-to-date prices.

Additionally, the company has introduced the option for customers to purchase using UPI, in addition to debit and credit cards. CEO of Goldsikka Ltd, Sy Taruj, emphasised that the latest version of the gold ATM is a development over the initial version, which only dispensed gold coins.