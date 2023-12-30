  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Second version of gold ATM launched in Ameerpet

Second version of gold ATM launched in Ameerpet
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: Goldsikka Ltd launched its second version of the innovative gold ATM at the Ameerpet metro station.According to the officials, customers...

Hyderabad: Goldsikka Ltd launched its second version of the innovative gold ATM at the Ameerpet metro station.

According to the officials, customers can now buy gold coins ranging from 0.5 to 20 grams and silver coins ranging from 10 to 100 grams. The ATM also captures live rates from LBMA, ensuring customers have access to the most up-to-date prices.

Additionally, the company has introduced the option for customers to purchase using UPI, in addition to debit and credit cards. CEO of Goldsikka Ltd, Sy Taruj, emphasised that the latest version of the gold ATM is a development over the initial version, which only dispensed gold coins.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X