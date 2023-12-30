Live
- Anantapur: One family ruled the roost in Anantapur for decades
- 5.9 magnitude quake jolts Sumatra
- Come to my Mehfil
- Wardrobe Guide for Your New Year Look
- WhatsApp’s new feature lets you create username from web client
- PM Modi flags of two Amrit Bharat trains in Uttar Pradesh
- Anakapalli: Elamanchili voters often welcome a ‘new candidate’
- Importance of creativity in academic landscape
- Anantapur: Rs 20 cr deposited in 29K students in Satya Sai district
- Vijay Deverakonda to Rashmika: Tollywood celebrities choosing foreign destinations to welcome New Year
Just In
Second version of gold ATM launched in Ameerpet
Highlights
Hyderabad: Goldsikka Ltd launched its second version of the innovative gold ATM at the Ameerpet metro station.According to the officials, customers...
Hyderabad: Goldsikka Ltd launched its second version of the innovative gold ATM at the Ameerpet metro station.
According to the officials, customers can now buy gold coins ranging from 0.5 to 20 grams and silver coins ranging from 10 to 100 grams. The ATM also captures live rates from LBMA, ensuring customers have access to the most up-to-date prices.
Additionally, the company has introduced the option for customers to purchase using UPI, in addition to debit and credit cards. CEO of Goldsikka Ltd, Sy Taruj, emphasised that the latest version of the gold ATM is a development over the initial version, which only dispensed gold coins.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS