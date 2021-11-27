Secretariat mosques not being built at original sites: Shabbir Ali

Hyderabad: Former minister Mohammed Ali Shabbir on Friday expressed serious doubts over the exact location for the re-construction of two mosques in the new Secretariat complex.

"Masjid-e-Mohtammadi Jamia and Masjid-e-Hashmi were old mosques which were illegally demolished by the TRS government in July 2020 to facilitate the construction of a new Secretariat complex. After making several failed promises in the last one-and-a-half years of re-constructing the mosques at their original site, the government has again cheated the Muslim community by relocating them," Ali said in a statement.

"Several Muslim religious leaders who attended the ceremony on Thursday have raised serious doubts over the location.

He demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao give a clarification, along with Google maps of pre-July 2020 and now, to show that both the mosques are being re-constructed at the original site.