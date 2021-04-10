Secunderabad: 159 Foreign military staff complete course at CDM

Secunderabad: As many as 159 tri-services officers including officers from friendly foreign countries successfully completed the Higher Defence Management Course (HDMC) at College of Defence Management (CDM), Secunderabad on Friday.

The international participants include 12 officers from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Kenya, Maldives, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka and Thailand. They were awarded a degree in Master of Management Studies (MMS) from Osmania University as well as a certificate of Advance Course in Management by All India Management Association (AIMA).

That qualitative acumen reinforced by quantitative rationale acquired during the course will manifest in enabling officers to take informed decisions to bridge the execution gaps in their future assignments and will also facilitate lateral and divergent thinking to avoid straight jacketed thought.

CDM is a premier tri-services institution acknowledged as centre of excellence for imparting training in Defence Management to the future leadership of Armed Forces, said a senior officer, Defence wing, Hyderabad.