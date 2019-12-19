Secunderabad Cantonment Board gears up for President visit

Secunderabad: Hyderabad, Hyderabad news, Hyderabad latest news, Hyderabad news live, Hyderabad news today, today news Hyderabad,

The President is scheduled to arrive in the city on December 20 for his annual southern sojourn and would stay at Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum.

"We have taken up the repair works of streetlights and also the entire stretch of the Rashtrapati Nilayam has been re-carpeted. We have already fixed streetlights from Nartaki Theatre to Rashtrapati Nilayam and Hakimpet station area, Bolarum and Lalbazar area fixing is in the process," said Sravan Kumar, assistant engineer (water and streetlights), SCB.

The entire stretch toward the Nilayam to Lothkunta circle has been barricaded, and illegal encroachments are being cleared, walls being whitewashed. Also, as many as 15 stray dogs have been caught by the officials and trash is regularly being cleared form the lane. "Inside the Nilayam also around 15 mobile toilets are been installed for workers who would serve the president and also the drainage outlets are been repaired," said A Mahender, Sanitary Inspector, SCB.

"We have held review meetings with the all the SCB officials of various departments and have ordered them to ensure all arrangements for the President's stay," said J Loknadham, member, SCB ward -8.

"We have engaged six snake charmers to catch snakes. Four snakes have been caught. Apart from that two officials from the zoological department would be deputed at the control room and also a mobile veterinary clinic would be installed at the premises," said G Gnyaneshwar, assistant curator, Nehru Zoological Park.