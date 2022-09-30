Secunderabad Cantonment Board holds key meet, broaches imp. issues

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment Board on Thursday discussed various development activities that include building permissions, removing unauthorised banners and also the removal of illegal barricades at the board meeting held. During the meeting, TPCC president and MP A Revanth Reddy placed various issues before Somashankar, president of Secunderabad Cantonment Board.

SCB officials announced that the organisation has bagged the Swachh Survekshan award 2022 and the award will be handed over to the official on October 1 in New Delhi.

It is believed that a heated argument over the open plot( that was allotted by the State government in the year 2011 to the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee at Bowenpally) was witnessed between the SCB officials and Rama Krishna, nominated member, SCB . Latter it was decided by the Board that a letter will be given to Hyderabad Collector and plot owner and the deadline of 30 days will be given to respond on the same.

Highlighting various civics issues, Revanth Reddy said "SCB should sanction funds for the construction of roads in many areas, as the SCB roads are in very bad conditions, especially the lanes of Ammuguda adding that it will be better if speed breakers are set up to prevent accidents. He also said that many locals have complained about sewage overflowing issues and the laying of underground drainage pipeline in many areas and repair works for years and asked to get it resolved soon."

B Ajith Reddy, CEO, SCB, said, "in many colonies we have found un-authorised gates and barricades that are causing hindrance to free vehicular movement of vehicles. The board has taken the decision that if they found any illegal barricades or gates in the residential colonies then stern action will be taken. If the particular colony wishes to keep such barricades, they need to obtain permission from the concern officials in writing. Board has also taken the decision that banners and hoardings should not be hung for more than three days, as per the policy and the penalty charges that is been adopted for restricting unauthorised advertisement elements are similar to the guidelines and policy adopted in line with GHMC."

Stretching about the open plot, Ramakrishna, nominated ward member, SCB said "The open plot that has been allotted at Bowenpally by the State government is lapsed long back, as this land was allotted to Congress Committee for constructing an institution but due to lack of fund nothing has been done. It will be better if the owner of the land gets NOC from the Hyderabad Collector and submit it to SCB within 30 days.

Nominated member has also warned that if SCB officials are inefficient to show the valid document regarding this open plot then he will be doing a CBI enquire against SCB.