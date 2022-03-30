Secunderabad Cantonment Board member interacts with locals of colonies

Secunderabad: Under the Meet Your Member Programme, J Ramakrishna, nominated member of the Secunderabad Cantonment Board, along with officials, visited Arjun Nagar, ward 2 and interacted with locals on civic issues on Tuesday.

"As the entire colony has been struggling with various civic issues, like irregular water supply, underground drainage, an engineering consultation agency is allotted to resolve the ever-ending problem of overflowing drainage.

The works of laying drainage pipeline will start soon," said Ramakrishna.