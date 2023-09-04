Secunderabad Cantonment Constituency: Lasya Nanditha sitting pretty

Hyderabad: The Secunderabad Cantonment MLA late G Sayanna’s daughter G Lasya Nanditha spent her entire childhood observing her father’s dedicated service to the people. This profound influence has inspired her to contest the upcoming assembly polls from the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) ticket in Secunderabad Cantonment constituency, and she holds a strong belief in winning the seat.

Politics isn’t new to her; she previously served as a corporator in Kavadiguda. She secured victory in the 2016 Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election as a corporator but faced a narrow defeat to the BJP candidate, Rachana Sri, by a margin of 1,477 votes in 2020. Secunderabad Cantonment is the sole SC reserved constituency in the Hyderabad district, and her father, Sayanna, was a five-time MLA who set records as an educated man dedicated to the welfare of the people throughout his lifetime. In tune with her father’s legacy, this young and aspiring leader dreams of winning the seat to serve the people of the constituency.

Speaking with The Hans India, G Lasya Nanditha, the former Kavadiguda corporator, said, “From my childhood, I aspired to follow my father’s footsteps. Witnessing his strong connection with the local community and his commitment to their well-being greatly inspired me. I wanted to carry on his work, and politics is not new to me. I grew up observing my father’s deep connections with the people and learned how to advocate for their rights. Politics is in my blood. It was my father’s dream to see me in politics, and he wished that I become a MLA.”

Reflecting on her connection with SCB, she shared, “Our bond with the Cantonment people spans 30 years; they are like family to me. Whether it’s a festival or a celebration, we come together not for political motives but as a united community. My entire family was confident that I would receive the ticket, and eventually, it was given. Development work has never stopped; I am not just waiting to win. I am diligently carrying forward the pending projects left by my father, and they are progressing well. SCB requires more development, and 50 percent of the ongoing initiatives in the Cantonment were initiated by my father. We are eagerly awaiting the merger, which is the only solution and much needed. My father, Sayanna, was the only one who wrote the letter to the Central government for the merger, and he eagerly anticipated it. We recognise the need for further infrastructural development in SCB, including improved roads, educational institutions, and the imminent establishment of a hospital.”

Lasya Nivedita, the elder daughter of the late Sayanna, added, “Witnessing our father’s deep involvement in politics inspires us immensely. Not only that, our mother is a great source of support for my sister Nanditha. After our father’s demise, she became our pillar of strength and motivated us to carry forward his legacy. She is highly optimistic about Nanditha’s victory in the upcoming election.”