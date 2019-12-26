Secunderabad Cantonment: Weight-lifters vie for TS state championship

Secunderabad Cantonment: Weight-lifters from 22 Telangana districts participated in the Sixth championship conducted by the Telangana Weight-lifting Association here, said organiser and former Boinpally Agricultural Market Committee Chairman Muppidi Gopal here on Thursday, the last day of the three-day championship conducted in Secunderabad Gymkhana Grounds.

Prizes were given to the winners by Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Ch Malla Reddy and Cantonment MLA G Sayanna. Former vice-president of the Cantonment Board Bhanuka Narmada was present.

Addressing the function, Srinivas Yadav stated that if given due encouragement in sports, youth would not succumb to vices. He handed over Rs 1 lakh for the benefit of sports persons. In his address, Malla Reddy said it was a matter of pride that the championship was organised as wished by sports persons. There were chances that those who won in the event would be sent to the national events. He observed that holding of separate events for men and women was an effort to unearth talent, while praising the organiser.