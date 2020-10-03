Secunderabad: Chandana Brothers showroom reopens at Patny Center

Chandana Brothers showroom Secunderabad: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy inaugurated the all-decked up Chandana Brothers showroom at Patny Center on Friday.

Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Deputy Speaker T Padma Rao Goud, MLC Ramachandra Rao, Ramgopalpet Corporator Athelli Aruna Srinivas Goud, CMR Group CMD Mavuri Venkata Ramana were other dignitaries present.

Chandana Brothers Chairman Satyanarayana stated the showroom is offering a vibrant collections of clothing and accessories to suit people of all ages at very low prices. He called upon people to avail of the opportunity.