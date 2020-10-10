Secunderabad: ESI Hospital plight puts off patients, kin

Secunderabad: Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has been wreaking havoc on public health and even taking a huge toll on lives, Central and State governments have been lukewarm to the need for upgradation of facilities and sanitation in government hospitals many of which lack basic medical facilities like ambulance, stretcher and wheelchair. Add to it the poor state of sanitation and stinking corners, one is aghast at the indifference of authorities at a time when the hospitals are resuming normal medicare services including OP. Often one comes across attendants themselves carting wheelchairs and, in their absence, physically carry or, even drag, patients to the allotted wards.



A reality check at the ESI Hospital at Chilkalguda shows the plight of patients and their attendants. Lack of sanitation and maintenance of facilities is compounded staff crunch at the hospital, leaving patients in the lurch.

Another major concern is supply of medicines at the dispensary and patients say they are being asked to get medicines from outside. Shortage of doctors means patients need to wait for hours for consultation. Medical officer Naresh complains about lack of medicines at the dispensary and says he is helpless and asking patients to procure medicines themselves.

One notices that some sections of the hospital are not cleaned for long and they are turning into mini dump yards. Three helpers working in shifts are unable to keep the place hygienic and tidy.

K Sanjay, a patient, said proper medicines were not provided regularly and he is a diabetic and needs to take medicines daily. Another patient said that locals hardly visit the hospital unless it is an emergency or they come only to take regular medicines for diabetes or BP. Shortage of medicines as well as doctors is forcing them to visit private clinics and run up huge bills.