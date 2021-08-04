Secunderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali opens new Mahankali Traffic Police Station

Secunderabad: Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Mahankali Traffic Police Station near the Bible House, here.

The multi-storied police station building which was constructed on an area measuring 1,272 sq ft, is equipped with the latest technology.

Addressing the gathering, Ali said that after the formation of the State, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has strengthened the police system in all possible ways.

"We are setting up law and order, traffic police stations and special wings in a modern manner. The establishment of the Traffic Automatic Signal System is yielding good results," he stated.

The Minister said that the police had organised the Bonalu festival successfully without any untoward incident. He appreciated the efficiency of the SHE team which has been actively involved in addressing complaints.

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar were also present