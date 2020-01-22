Secunderabad: Kapu Sangham offers scholarships

Secunderabad: The Kapu Sangham invited applications for award of scholarships from students with over 80 per cent marks belonging to the community for pursuing professional courses like MBBS, MBHS, BAMS, B Tech/BE/M Tech, engineering, agriculture, MBA, MCA, pharmacy and AH.

The sangham said in a press release that preference in sanction of scholarships would be given to students who have lost their parents. The applications should be submitted along with copies of certificates of caste.

bonafide, income, memo of marks, address proof to H Kishan, president, Kapu Sangham, Door No 1-7-155, M G Road, adjacent to Chermas, Secunderabad -500 003, before February 5, 5 pm. For further details contact 27849399.