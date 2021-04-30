Secunderabad: Municipalities yet to barricade areas as rising Covid cases cause concern

Secunderabad: There is an alarming rise in Covid cases especially in the northern parts of city. Yet, GHMC and Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) officials (as some areas falls under GHMC and some in Secunderabad Cantonment limits) have not barricaded the area. The sanitisation drive is also going on at a snail's pace.

No restriction has been imposed on people'smovement by concernedmunicipalities. Many residential welfare associations of the northern part of city have voluntarily issued restrictions in their society whereas SCB officials are yet to list out the containment zones.

The Hans India spotted notices that many locals residing in micro containment zones in Alwal and Bolarum area (that includes Akshay Fortune Apartment -Old Alwal, Silver Springs Apartment- Machha Bolarum)were unaware that these areas had been declared thus by GHMC.

The municipal corporation had formed micro containment zones in their areas last year but this year there were no banners hung to inform them. "Whenever we are requesting the GHMC officials to sanitise our localities only then they are sanitising that too not in the proper manner but just spraying on the main roads.

We have voluntarily issued restriction on people moment. Main problem we are facing is during weekend markets and we have requested the GHMC to monitor the situation on weekend markets but no action has been taken,'' said Murali Krishna, working president of Federation of New Bolarum Colonies .

"Cases are on the rise in our locality but none of officials nor the doctor have visited localities to check fever. During first wave whenever any cases used to be reported from particular area ,the government doctor used to monitor the area but now no one is visiting the colony nor barricading the area . It would better If GHMC follow the same method that they used to do last year,'' said Y Ramu , a resident of Alwal.

''In SCB limits no areas are been listed containment zone, as cases are on its rise so voluntarily we have restricted people movement and also small shops, commercial establishment except medical shops we have requested to shut their shops at 5pm instead of closing down at 8 pm,'' said T Satish Kumar, president of Vasavi Nagar, SCB.

''All the areas in SCB daily we are conducting sanitation drive but it would take more two days to list out the containment areas. As there are many testing centres in SCB limits so this year we are not monitoring the areas where positive are been report,'' said sanitation officer, SCB.

On condition of anonymity, a senior GHMC official said, " In Alwal and Bolarum area we are sanitising the areas daily , as we have also listed two micro containment zones but not barricaded the areas , as we have not received any order from the higher authorities do to so."