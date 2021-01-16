Secunderabad: Nation salutes brave hearts on Army Day

Secunderabad: India celebrated its 73rd Army Day on Friday. The Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year to honor the soldiers of the country, who have set the greatest example of selfless service and brotherhood and more than anything the love for the country. It was on this date in 1949, the Indian Army got its first army chief Lieutenant General KM Cariappa.

General (later Field Marshal) KM Cariappa was appointed as Commander-in-Chief of Indian Army on January 15, 1949. He was the first Indian to be appointed as Commander-in-Chief. He took over the reins of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.

Army Day is celebrated every year at all Army Command headquarters.

The Day was held in a grand manner at Martyr's Memorial in Secunderaad. Major General RK Singh took part in the celebrations as the chief guest. He paid rich tributes to the martyrs on the occasion. He also felicitated the soldiers who have taken part in the 1971 India-Pakistan war. He also hailed the services rendered by the war veterans on the occasion.