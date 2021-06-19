Top
Secunderabad: Oxygen generation plant for Military Hospital inaugurated

Oxygen generation plant for Military Hospital, Secunderabad was inaugurated by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC), at Dakshin Bharat Area through Video Conference on Friday

Secunderabad: Oxygen generation plant for Military Hospital, Secunderabad was inaugurated by Lieutenant General A Arun, General Officer Commanding (GOC), at Dakshin Bharat Area through Video Conference on Friday.

The Plant was handed over to Military Hospital, Secunderabad as part of the CSR initiative by Bharat Dynamics Limited. GOC, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area and officials from 1 EME Centre coordinated the efforts and ensured smooth installation and commissioning of the plant at Military Hospital.

The plant has the capacity to produce 960 litres of Oxygen every minute and has been fabricated by M/s Trident Pneumatics Limited, Coimbatore. The plant will ensure uninterrupted supply of Oxygen to Military Hospital, Secunderabad, said senior officer, defence wing, Hyderabad.

