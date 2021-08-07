Secunderabad: Rail passengers can re-charge smart cards online

Secunderabad: Now there is no need to stand in queue for purchasing unreserved tickets through the Automatic Ticket Vending Machines (ATVMs). Rail-users who possess smart cards for purchasing unreserved tickets and platform tickets can re-charge their cards online by registering on 'UT Sonmobile' web portal.

Said a SCR senior officer, "earlier every time money was exhausted in their smart cards, the passengers had to visit the booking counters for recharging the cards. To facilitate them the railways have now provided online facility for those wanting to recharge their smart cards in digital mode.

This will not only help them avoid standing in queues at the counter, but also prevent crowd, particularly during these pandemic times." Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, observed that the facility of online re-charge is a welcome move in these pandemic times, which would save passengers valuable time and effort. He appealed to customers to use this online method so that visiting the UTS counters for re-charge can be avoided.

To avail this facility, rail users have to:

♥ Register in the website http://www.utsonmobile.indianrail.gov.in

♥ Select the option of "Smart Card Re-charge" in the menu.

♥ Payment can be done through all digital mechanisms, like Debit Cards, Credit Cards, Internet Banking, UPI.

♥ After getting payment confirmation, system will deduct money and passenger will be prompted to visit ATVM of the concerned zone within 15 days or expiry of the card, whichever is earlier

♥ When passenger keeps smart card on reader at ATVM & chooses "Re-charge Smart Card" option the ATVM will automatically fetch details of online re-charge done & amount will be topped up on ATVM smart card

♥ The smart card balance would then be ready for ticketing purpose & can be used on any ATVM of the concerned zonal railway