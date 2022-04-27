Secunderabad railway station sees surge in footfalls

Hyderabad: As things have got to normal after two years, the Secunderabad railway station has witnessed an increases in passenger footfall during the summer vacations.

To tackle the vacation rush, the South Central Railway has introduced special express and passengers trains to various destinations.

Yet passengers allege that sometimes, due to server issues in IRCTC train ticket online platform, people are forced to visit the Secunderabad railway station. Due to a huge rush at ticket counters they are forced to wait for hours.

According to passengers, even Automated Ticket Vending Machine Facilitators (ATVM) are sometimes out of service. Even dog menace has increased at the station. Canines are seen sleeping on ground. Due to heavy rush, some people are forced to sit on floor. Passengers demand, to tackle the rush during the vacation season, SCR to take proper measures and provide facilities at the station.

Sai Teja of Kukatpally said, "Two days back I tried booking trains tickets on IRCTC website. But due to server issues, I was unable to book. So, I rushed to the Secunderabad railway station; but there I witnessed huge rush at ticket counters. Also, there was no provision made by the railway for an alternative arrangement for booking tickets. Even the automated ticket vending machines were not working. Also, if we are booking tickets at ATVM the contactor is charging Rs 10-20 extra over the ticket price.

Mohan Rao, a daily passenger said, "As only trains are operated by the railways, facilities like food, vehicle parking, booking tickets from ATVM have been handed over to private contractors. So, everything is costly at the station. The dog menace has increased; we can see dogs sleeping on floor. Many times, passengers have complained to the concerned official, but no action has been taken."

Meanwhile, on condition of anonymity, a senior SCR officer said, "After almost two years, there is a two-fold increase in passengers footfall in complete SCR zone. Also, SCR has achieved the best-ever originating passenger revenue during March of Rs 410.53 crore. The footfall in stations is 1.78 lakh a day. Around 250 trains are plying from the Secunderabad station daily."

"Keeping in view the summer rush, special arrangements are being made. They include keeping rolling stocks ready, daily many special summer trains are being restored, ticket-vending machines have been installed, besides proper drinking water facilities. Also, regular quality arrangements are been made. Announcements are being made on arrival and departure of trains."