Secunderabad railway station upgradation works proceeding swiftly

Hyderabad: The Rs 700-crore re-development of the Secunderabad railway station has been progressing on schedule; work on most foundations on both sides of platforms 1 and 10 for various world-class amenities completed, stated SCR general manager Arun Kumar Jain on Friday.

According to officials, on the south-side, nearly 80% of construction related to foundations has been completed. Similarly, 80% of basement 1 slab work and 60% of basement 2 slab work have also been completed. The ground floor of the south-side will be the drop-off zone for the departing passengers, while basement 1 will be the pick-up zone for the arriving passengers towards the south-side. The basement 2 will have parking facility for vehicles and will have a capacity to accommodate nearly 200 four-wheelers. To facilitate completion of the remaining work, while also ensuring smooth movement of vehicles, a temporary road has been opened for passengers towards approach on south-side of the existing building.

The existing building on south-side will be expanded and have a new modern building. Nearly 45% of the foundation work for this has been completed. Similarly, 45% of columns work and nearly 30% of ground floor slab work has been completed. Two substations of 33 KV capacity will coming up in place of existing 11 KV for meeting demands of the station. Work has commenced for one 33 KV ESS on south-side. Already, civil frame structure and walls have been completed and finishing works are progressing.

On the northern side construction of multi-level car parking is proceeding. The re-developed station will have six-floor MLCP. Currently more than 50% of the foundation works, columns as well as ground floor slab have been completed. Simultaneously, utility shifting for 25% of station building on the north side has been completed for facilitating redevelopment works. Construction for a new foot over bridge towards Kazipet-end has also commenced, for which foundation work has been completed on two platforms; work is proceeding on other platforms, said a senior SCR officer.