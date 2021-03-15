Secunderabad: Railways computerises 523 parcel booking spots

Secunderabad: The computerisation of parcel management system is being extended from 84 locations to additional 143 locations in the phase two, and 523 locations in the phase three in the Indian Railways, including the South Central Railway.

According to officials, the system has been extended to enhance user-friendly interface for the public website of parcel management system on www.parcel.indianrail.gov.in.

Provision of 120 days advance booking of parcel space has been enabled, said senior SCR officer.