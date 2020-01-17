Secunderabad: Shrestha Bharat meet held

Secunderabad: As part of "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat", a cultural exchange programme was organised here on Friday. Venkatesh Goud, who has won the National Youth Award, addressed the participants and spoke about the importance of sanitation and clean surroundings. Swachh Bharat can be achieved only if all the citizens maintain clean surroundings, he said.

Participants from different districts showcased various dance forms like Gussadi Tribal dance, Lambada, Banjara and also Bharata Natyam. Telangana State is paired with Haryana for the "Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat Programme."