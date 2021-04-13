Secunderabad: South Central Railway tells passengers to strictly follow Covid protocols

Secunderabad: The South Central Railway has implemented Covid protocols strictly in view of prevailing pandemic situation across the country. It has advised all passengers to wear "face masks" at stations as well as the journey without fail. It has also requested them to strictly maintain "social distancing pattern" at stations and during the journey too.

A senior SCR officer said on Monday that 'it is to be noted that negligent action of the Covid positive persons travelling by trains in contravention of medical mandate will create unsafe conditions for other co-travelers and railway staff on duty. "Thermal scanning equipment has been installed at all major railway stations to detect any passenger having high temperature. If anybody is found with high temperature, he/she will not be allowed to travel. 'No Mask…No Entry' rule is also being strictly implemented at all stations and through the journey also, he added.

Gajanan Mallya, SCR General Manager, has appealed to all rail passengers to follow the Covid protocols and avail of the comfortable and safe travelling facility. He instructed SCR officials to maintain Covid protocols strictly in terms of maintaining cleanliness at stations and in trains.