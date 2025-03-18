Security breach at DK Aruna’s house, JH police register case

Hyderabad: In the early hours of Sunday, a mysterious intruder unlawfully entered the home of BJP National Vice President and MP from Mahabubnagar DK Aruna, located in Jubilee Hills, and remained in the residence for almost two hours. The break-in took place around 4 am. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy expressed concern and contacted the MP to gather more details about the incident.

The MP was, however, not present in the house at that time and was in Mahabubnagar where she had to attend some programmes on Sunday.

In footage captured by the CCTV cameras installed in the house, the man was seen wearing hand gloves and a face mask and moving around in the house. Laxman, the driver of the MP, told the police that the person entered the house through a window and moved around the house for some time. He spent close to an hour in the kitchen of the house.

A complaint was made at the Jubilee Hills police station and a case was registered. A police team visited the house of Aruna and collected fingerprints. The police are investigating.

DK Aruna said that it happened in the early morning hours on Sunday, around 3.28 am when an unidentified man entered the premises. He broke the kitchen window and entered the house. He disabled CCTV cameras. He was in the house for around 1.5 hours. “I don’t know what he did here. Around 7 am, my driver called me up and informed me about some shoe prints, I told him to immediately inform the police and that I would do the same,” she said.

The MP said that the CCTV footage was retrieved and found one man on the footage. He was completely covered with a monkey cap, mask, and hand gloves. “He also had a backpack. He seemed to be a professional, but nothing was stolen from the house. Why did he recce my house, that is bothering us,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister spoke to DK Aruna and expressed concern over the incident, and inquired about the details and assured her of immediate action.

He assured her that security measures around her residence would be intensified to prevent such occurrences in the future. Additionally, CM Revanth Reddy directed the police department to strengthen security arrangements and ensure the safety of public representatives. He also ordered a swift and thorough investigation to determine the facts behind the incident and take necessary legal action.

The Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand, along with West Zone DCP, SM Vijay Kumar and ACP Venkatagiri visited DK Aruna’s residence. The officials examined the location including the terrace, garden area and kitchen and verified the manner and routes of the thief entering and leaving the house. Later, additional police security was arranged at the residence to ensure that such incidents do not occur in future.