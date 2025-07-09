Security guard found murdered in Gachibowli

Hyderabad: A security guard has been found murdered at an under-construction building in Gachibowli on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as Dasari Raju (58), a resident of Jagadgirigutta, who was working as a security guard at the construction site near the Gachibowli flyover.

According to details, Raju, who had been working as a security guard at the site through Sri Garuda Agency for the past year, was allegedly attacked by unknown assailants with an iron rod to his head while on duty on Monday midnight.

He was found dead with injuries to his head and other parts of his body in the basement of the construction site by workers arriving for duty on Tuesday. Upon receiving information, Gachibowli police, along with the CLUES Team and Dog Squad, reached the scene. CCTV footage from nearby areas is being examined, and four special teams have been formed to identify and arrest the assailants.