Security shored up in Hyd amid Delhi car blast fallout

Hyderabad: Hyderabad has been placed on high alert following a deadly car bomb explosion near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station on November 10, 2025. Security measures have been intensified across the city, with the police increasing patrolling and checks at key public locations, including shopping malls, temples, bus stops, railway stations, and the airport, to prevent any similar incidents and ensure public safety.

The Hyderabad police, acting under directives from city and state officials, have stepped up security measures. This includes frequent vehicle inspections, random checks, and enhanced surveillance at crowded and sensitive areas such as Secunderabad, Cherlapally, Nampally, and Kachiguda railway stations, major Metro stations, MG Bus Stand, and the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA).

The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS), Dog Squads, and intelligence personnel have been deployed extensively to conduct intensive inspections and anti-sabotage drills. Major shopping malls, temples such as Durga Mata Temple and Sai Nagendra Temple, and popular bus stops like Narsapur Crossroads are undergoing thorough security inspections.

At RGIA, airport security has intensified luggage checks with sniffer dogs deployed for bomb detection. Checkpoints with vehicle searches and document verification are active at strategic traffic junctions, including Tadban X Roads and nearby areas.

Residents are urged to remain vigilant, avoid panic, and report suspicious activity immediately by dialling the emergency helpline 100. Authorities have cautioned against the spread of unverified information or rumours that could cause unnecessary concern. Security officials have reassured the public of ongoing vigilance, with continuous monitoring and cooperation among city police, intelligence agencies, and central security forces.