Seethakka launches Telangana Handicapped Job Portal

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Dhanasri Anasuya (Seethakka) on Monday launched the Telangana handicapped job portal, which would help the differently abled persons to secure a job for themselves.

In a programme organised at the Secretariat on Monday, the Minister gave away appointment orders in the Women Welfare Department to ten persons. Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said that there were fewer opportunities for the differently abled persons in employment. They have to fight more to compete with the other candidates. “Disability is not in our hands, and the lack of nutritious food also makes individuals handicapped. To provide job opportunities to such persons, the government has decided to launch the website,” said Seethakka. She said that the private employers should also provide reservations to the handicapped. The differently abled can register on the online job portal; they can get employment opportunities as per their qualifications. The Minister informed that five per cent funds were allocated towards the handicapped from the welfare funds. Similarly, four per cent reservations are being provided in private employment. The Revanth Reddy government increased the one per cent reservations to four per cent. The government will also provide reservations to differently abled persons even in welfare schemes like Indiramma Housing, said Seethakka, adding the government allocated Rs 50 crore for the disabled during this year’s budget.

The Minister directed the officials to expedite the process of recruitment for pending backlog posts. She said that the government would provide help for the self-employment of the differently abled persons.