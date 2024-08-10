Live
- Enhancing childhood education through play-based learning
- Students told to strive to become role models
- A gateway to success in professional domains, competitive examinations
- Odisha GOVT to procure potato through NAFED
- ‘Sangharshana’ movie review: A gripping thriller with a social message
- Awareness Walk Against Cyber Crimes Held in Vijayawada, Home Minister participates
- Court remands ED officer in CBI custody
- SC stays college circular banning hijab, burqa, cap
- ‘Democracy’s triumph, defeat of dictatorship’
- Oppn to move resolution to oust V-P Dhankhar
Just In
Seethakka reaffirms commitment to Tribal culture
Hyderabad: State Panchayati Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Seethakka said that the government is committed to preserving the tribal culture and...
Hyderabad: State Panchayati Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Seethakka said that the government is committed to preserving the tribal culture and traditions, apart from the welfare of the entire tribal community.
While participating in World Adivasi Day celebrations at Banjara Bhavan on Friday, she highlighted that the tribal community not only conserved forests but also thrived on forest products, leading to a strong and healthy life. She emphasised that the Adivasi way of life serves as a role model for others seeking happiness.
During the event, cultural troupes from the community captivated the audience with vibrant dance performances. They also conducted pooja rituals for the idols of Sammakka Saralamma Gaddela, Kumram Bheem, and Ranji Gond.
The Minister visited the stalls that displayed Adivasi products and handicrafts on the premises of Adivasi Bhavan.