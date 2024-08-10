Seethakka reaffirms commitment to Tribal culture

Hyderabad: State Panchayati Raj and Tribal Welfare Minister Seethakka said that the government is committed to preserving the tribal culture and traditions, apart from the welfare of the entire tribal community.

While participating in World Adivasi Day celebrations at Banjara Bhavan on Friday, she highlighted that the tribal community not only conserved forests but also thrived on forest products, leading to a strong and healthy life. She emphasised that the Adivasi way of life serves as a role model for others seeking happiness.

During the event, cultural troupes from the community captivated the audience with vibrant dance performances. They also conducted pooja rituals for the idols of Sammakka Saralamma Gaddela, Kumram Bheem, and Ranji Gond.

The Minister visited the stalls that displayed Adivasi products and handicrafts on the premises of Adivasi Bhavan.