Self-Awareness key: DGP launches state-wide cyber crime prevention campaign

Hyderabad: Duringthe state-wide campaign for Cyber Crime Prevention, Director General of Police B Shivdhar Reddy stated that Cyber Crimes can be curbed through self-awareness. The DGP mentioned that the number of Cyber Crimes has been increasing over the past decade, prompting a decision to launch a state-wide campaign on a war footing, akin to a movement across Telangana, to prevent them.

Shivdhar Reddy formally launched the Cyber Crimes Awareness program, titled ‘Jaagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad’ (Aware Hyderabad – Safe Hyderabad), alongside Hyderabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar, at the Jalavayu Tower Community Hall in Kavadiguda, Hyderabad, on Sunday. They unveiled the ‘Cyber Simbha’ logo and Q R code and distributed badges to the volunteers.

The DGP described Cyber Crime not as a simple problem but as a serious social issue. He explained that crimes are being committed through phone calls, social media, and online interactions, and criminals are easily targeting victims by obtaining all details such as wealth, location, and age. Shivdhar Reddy further explained that women, the elderly, and homemakers at home are becoming primary targets, as criminals call them when they are alone and scare them into committing fraud. He informed that special measures have been taken to reduce the number of cyber victims this year compared to last year. He also mentioned that ‘Cyber Patrolling’ is being carried out to prevent crimes. The DGP urged youth, retired persons, and dignitaries to participate in the campaign. He stressed that if one person tells ten, and ten tells twenty, it will become a huge movement. He stressed that if there is at least one ‘Cyber Simbha’ in every household who is aware of these frauds, the whole society will be safe.

Sajjanar expressed concern that, on average, people in the Hyderabad Commissionerate jurisdiction are losing up to Rs 1 crore every day due to Cyber Crimes. He stated that cybercriminals are committing fraud by exploiting people’s greed and fear. He mentioned that the ‘Jaagrut Hyderabad – Surakshit Hyderabad’ programme is being organised with the aim of creating awareness at the grassroots level to control these crimes.

The Commissioner advised the public not to trust suspicious calls, links, or apps, and not to share O T Ps, passwords, or banking details with anyone. He suggested using strong passwords and cautioned against sharing personal details on social media with unknown persons. He instructed victims of cyber fraud to immediately call 1930 and report the incident, and to file a complaint on the national Cyber Crime portalwww.cybercrime.gov.in.

Sajjanar administered the ‘Cyber Pledge’ to all the participants in the awareness program. Additional C P (Crimes) M Srinivas, Joint C P (Traffic) D Joel Davis, D C P (Cyber Crime) Dhara Kavitha, all Zonal D C Ps, colony residents, and others were present.