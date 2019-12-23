Self-defence training held for IT co staff

Hi-Tec City: An awareness programme on self-defence techniques was held for the staff of Pegasystems here on Sunday. C Anasuya, DCP, Women & Child Safety Wing, Cyberabad Police (Head of SHE Team), Hyderabad, and Shalini, Society for Cyberabad Security Council (SCSC) Women's Forum Member were present.



Self-defence trainers apprised the employees of using simple techniques to manage situations that could arise in future. Women as well as men attended the session. The SHE team promised to return with a full-fledged training session that would elaborate on basic defense techniques shared during the sessions.