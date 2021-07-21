Self-lockdown in Jagtiyal village

Hyderabad: Businesses, malls and shopping complexes are gradually increasing the number of corona second wave cases in the State. As the increasing number of Covid cases is worrying people of the third wave in Telangana, self lockdowns have started in wake of rising cases. The self lockdown came into effect in the Jagtiyala district.

The Covid toll in Velgatoor Mandal, Endapally village of Jagtiyala District rose to 12 and one died in the last two days.

The gram panchayat has decided to impose a self lockdown in the village for ten days from July 19 to August 1. All the shops shall be open only from 7 am to 9 am. Shop owners who violate the rules will be fined up to Rs 5,000. It has also decided to impose a fine of Rs 1,000 for violating physical distancing and masking rules.

The Panchayat instructed people that they must provide information to ANMs about Covid patients before going to RMPs for treatment. Wall posters were pasted in the village to create awareness among people about physical distancing, masking and washing hands.

Jagtiyal district is very actively responding against Covid.It had announced self lockdown in February this year before the second wave started, as a precautionary measure.