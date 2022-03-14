Seminar on government jobs preparation held in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Aspirants of government jobs have begun preparations to crack the exams following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's announcement that notifications for Groups recruitments will be released soon.

To help the aspirants meet their goal, 21st Century IAS Academy, a coaching institute, organised a seminar here on Sunday. Addressing the participants, Group 1 Officers' Association president Mamindla Chandrashekar Goud shared tips and tricks with the candidates. He stressed on the importance of practice, time management and confidence. Goud advised candidates to understand the syllabus well in advance, plan their strategies for the exam and cater enough time for studies.

Excise Superintendent, Nizamabad, Dr S Naveen Chandra urged candidates to start preparing well in advance and emphasised on benefits of continuous revision.

"There would be lot of floating information and speculation in the run-up to the examinations, but students should remain focused in their preparations and not fall to unverified information on the exams and recruitments," he said. Sharing her journey of cracking Group 1 in the first attempt, GHMC Deputy Commissioner Prashanthi Vangeepuram said "Everybody has their own pace of learning. Fear not and just focus on your preparation."

Academy founder-chairman P Krishna Pradeep encouraged candidates to be syllabus-oriented in their preparation and advised them to follow the 3R formula – Read, Record, Revise. He told them to work smart and allot sufficient time to attempt all questions.

The speakers reiterated importance of students taking care of their health and sleep patterns while preparing for competitive exams. A preparatory book 'Indian Geography for Mains in Questions and Answers' authored by Hari Kakarla, senior faculty, was released. Expressing gratitude for encouraging inputs from speakers, a Group 1 aspirant, R Ajay said "this seminar helped me with ways to prepare for the upcoming exams. I feel more confident about this now."