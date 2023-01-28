Separate Shia Board in State, once BJP in power

Hyderabad: Senior BJP leader Mir Firasat Ali Baqri assured of protecting the Waqf properties and giving autonomous power to Wakf Board by constituting Commissionerate and the separate Board for the Shia on par with Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

He pointed out that there has been a separate Wakf Board for Shias in Uttar Pradesh since 1963 and in Bihar since 1989 it is functioning well. The BJP leader said he is confident of the BJP coming to power after the Assembly elections in Telangana, and after forming the government they would constitute a separate Wakf Board for Shia Muslims.

Firasat Baqri said, "The Supreme Court in its order in the year 2001 has given permission to the then Andhra Pradesh government to constitute a separate Shia Wakf Board, as it is having over 15 per cent of the share of Shias in the Wakf properties, which has not been implemented" he added.

Following the formation of Telangana state there was more damage to the Wakf properties. Moreover, all the Minorities Institutions are dysfunctional, and the higher posts of the Minorities were kept vacant.

These Minorities institutions are unable to utilize the allocated budget of both the Central and State government due to lack of higher post officials.