Serial Burglar Caught in Hyderabad; Gold Ornaments Worth Rs 20L Found
Bachupally police arrested Nasaruddin for multiple burglaries and a 2019 murder for gain case. Stolen gold worth Rs 20 lakh was recovered. Investigation ongoing.
Bachupally police apprehended a man identified as Nasar alias Mohd Nasaruddin on Thursday for his involvement in six criminal cases, including burglaries and a murder-for-gain incident. The police recovered gold ornaments valued at Rs 20 lakh from his possession.
Nasaruddin, 34, a sofa repair worker residing in HMT Hills, Kukatpally, allegedly targeted locked houses, breaking in at night to commit thefts. He had prior cases registered in KPHB and Bachupally police stations, along with a murder-for-gain case in Saroornagar in 2019. He was previously detained under the Preventive Detention (PD) Act and imprisoned.
On March 23, he reportedly broke into a residence in Pragathi Nagar, Bachupally, and escaped with gold ornaments worth Rs 20 lakh. A complaint was lodged, prompting police to initiate an investigation.
With the assistance of CCTV footage, investigators identified Nasaruddin and tracked him to his shop. He was taken into custody, and the stolen valuables were recovered.