Serilingampally: Free health camp conducted

Serilingampally: Local Corporator Ragam Nagender Yadav on Thursday hailed holding free health camps for the benefit of the poor. He was speaking after launching a free health camp organised by the Hyderabad Child Development Project Fund in Papireddy Colony.

He distributed free medicines to the needy persons, while advising people to make use of such camps. Among those present were fund's health coordinator Divya, TRS leaders Mahender, Raju, Koyyada Lakshman Yadav, Anirudh Yadav.