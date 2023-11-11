Several BJP leaders join BRS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao in Kukatpally

In the presence of Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao, corporator Gousuddin, many people belonging to Parvath Nagar, Janapriya Nagar, under Allapur Division of Kukatpally Constituency, joined the BRS Party from BJP.

On this occasion, they said that it is certain that MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao will win with a huge majority and achieve a hat-trick victory. Division President Lingala Ilaiah, Coordinator Veera Reddy, Jahed Sharif Baba, Raju Razaka, Gangaputra Shankar, Srinivas Yadav, Nitin, Brahma, Ramu Yadav, Lal Singh, Akula Laxman, Akula Durga Prasad, Chandra, Suri, Basha, Ramdas, Venkat , Ashok, Naresh, Nataraj, Swami, Suresh, Anil, Venkat Reddy, Hanumanth, women president Parvathamma, Venkatamma, Revathi, Lakshmi, etc. participated.

Kukatpally MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao along with Corporator Pagudala Shirisha Baburao organised Atmeeya Sammelanam meeting with association members in different areas of Balaji Nagar Division. He said that there was a lot of trouble due to shortage of fresh water, but now we have resolved that under the leadership of Chief Minister KCR and Minister KTR.

He said infrastructure facilities like 24 hours electricity and fresh water, CC roads have been provided without any problems. He assured that there is a need to solve the existing drainage problem in Balaji Nagar and that we are already solving the drainage problem as per the plan and assured of resolving the problem in the future. He also said that with the beautification of the ponds, we have already beautified the Rangdham and the pond and going to beautify the rest of the ponds and complete the construction of the STP plants and turn the Kukatpally constituency into an ideal constituency.

He asked the people to vote for him and give a huge majority in the Kukatpally constituency where he is contesting. Prabhakar Goud, president of former corporator Pagudala Baburao division, leaders and activists participated in this program.

Several BJP leaders join BRS in presence of Madhavaram Krishna Rao in Kukatpally