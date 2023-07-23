Several trains in Secunderabad and Hyderabad division cancelled

Due to maintenance work, several train services in the Hyderabad and Secunderabad division have been cancelled and rescheduled. The Kurnool City-Secunderabad (17024) train has been rescheduled for 90 minutes on the 25th, while the Guntakal-Bodhan (07671) train has been rescheduled for 120 minutes on the 26th, 27th, and 30th. The Dandi-Nizamabad (11409) train between the 24th and 30th, and the Mudkhed-Nizamabad and Nizamabad-Panderpur (01413) trains between the 25th and 31st, have been cancelled between Nizamabad and Mudkhed.

The South Central Railway has also announced the cancellation of the Kachiguda-Nizamabad (07596), Nizamabad-Kachiguda (07593), Nanded-Nizamabad (07854) trains from the 24th to the 30th, and the cancellation of the Nizamabad-Nanded (07853) trains from the 25th to the 31st. Additionally, several trains will be partially cancelled from the 31st of this month to the 3rd of the following month due to non-interlinking works between Kadagalapalem and Savalyapuram.

The Guntur-Tirupati (17261) train will only operate between Markapuram and Tirupati during this period.