SEWA to Society and Environment by GDGS Hyderabad

Students of GD Goenka school, Hyderabad actively participated in a Seva drive or selfless service to the society and environment on the 26th of January 2024 as a part of their SEWA programme.

The day started with the Republic day celebrations followed by a mini sports event for Pre primary and grades 1 and 2.

Next in the line was the Seva drive as a part of SEWA programme which was presided over by the chief guest of the day, Eminent Cardiologist, Dr. Rajeev Garg.

Delete Edit

SEWA is all about community service. Social empowerment through work, education and action otherwise known as SEWA is an endeavour by CBSE. It aims at the holistic development of the children focusing on their mental, emotional and social health. Learners engaged in this programme develop as proactive citizens and compassionate and empathetic human beings.



SEWA takes learning beyond classrooms and sometimes beyond the boundaries of school. Building bridges with the real world in meaningful and positive ways.

The programme was divided into three parts. Tree Plantation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Cooking and eating together.

Considering the manifold benefits of trees, most specially their pivotal role in maintaining ecological balance and lessening the effect of global warming, the young Goenkans actively involved themselves in organising Tree Plantation campaigns. Students of grade six to ten planted more than 30 saplings as a part of their SEWA project.

Cleanliness is next to godliness is a wise saying that refers to the importance of human life as it leads a person to wards goodness and humanity. Keeping this in mind, Swachh Vidyalaya was organised in the school. Students cleaned and sanitised the school campus.

Last but not the least "The Pleasure of eating together an activity for the soul", was organised by the students of grade 9 and 10. Food to a large extent is what holds a society together and eating together is closely linked to deep spiritual experience. Moving forward with the SEWA project students of grade 9 and 10 took the pleasure of cooking food for the Guests students of VAJBAI BAL NIVAS who were invited to be a part of the Republic Day celebrations of GD Goenka. While serving food and drinks to these children, the Young Goenkans got an opportunity to know and interact with each other. It was undoubtedly a rich experience for the students of G D Goenka.

We hope that the objective of the programme has been achieved though these various activities and the principle of Giving Back To Society becomes second nature to the Goenkans of Hyderabad.