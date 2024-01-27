Live
- Arjun Dwivedi: Being on Rohit Shetty set feels like stepping into a dream world
- NASA spacecraft spots Japan's Moon lander on lunar surface
- Police arrests four accused in Delhi & UP, unearths Rs 60L money trail linked to Chinese nationals
- Magh Month 2024: Date, rituals, significance and important dos and don’ts to follow
- Basant Panchami 2024 date and time: Is Saraswati Puja on February 14 or 15? Know correct date and puja muhurat
- ‘David Warner’s faith in me has really helped,’ says Akif Raja as Gulf Giants challenge awaits
- Attack on ED: Trinamool divided over Sheikh Shahjahan
- Congress condemns Bobbili MLA comments against APCC chief YS Sharmila
- Rhino poachers arrested in Assam, arm and ammunition seized
- Karnataka man sodomises, kills 6-year-old boy; arrested
Just In
SEWA to Society and Environment by GDGS Hyderabad
Students of GD Goenka school, Hyderabad actively participated in a Seva drive or selfless service to the society and environment on the 26th of...
Students of GD Goenka school, Hyderabad actively participated in a Seva drive or selfless service to the society and environment on the 26th of January 2024 as a part of their SEWA programme.
The day started with the Republic day celebrations followed by a mini sports event for Pre primary and grades 1 and 2.
Next in the line was the Seva drive as a part of SEWA programme which was presided over by the chief guest of the day, Eminent Cardiologist, Dr. Rajeev Garg.
SEWA is all about community service. Social empowerment through work, education and action otherwise known as SEWA is an endeavour by CBSE. It aims at the holistic development of the children focusing on their mental, emotional and social health. Learners engaged in this programme develop as proactive citizens and compassionate and empathetic human beings.
SEWA takes learning beyond classrooms and sometimes beyond the boundaries of school. Building bridges with the real world in meaningful and positive ways.
The programme was divided into three parts. Tree Plantation, Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and Cooking and eating together.
Considering the manifold benefits of trees, most specially their pivotal role in maintaining ecological balance and lessening the effect of global warming, the young Goenkans actively involved themselves in organising Tree Plantation campaigns. Students of grade six to ten planted more than 30 saplings as a part of their SEWA project.
Cleanliness is next to godliness is a wise saying that refers to the importance of human life as it leads a person to wards goodness and humanity. Keeping this in mind, Swachh Vidyalaya was organised in the school. Students cleaned and sanitised the school campus.
Last but not the least "The Pleasure of eating together an activity for the soul", was organised by the students of grade 9 and 10. Food to a large extent is what holds a society together and eating together is closely linked to deep spiritual experience. Moving forward with the SEWA project students of grade 9 and 10 took the pleasure of cooking food for the Guests students of VAJBAI BAL NIVAS who were invited to be a part of the Republic Day celebrations of GD Goenka. While serving food and drinks to these children, the Young Goenkans got an opportunity to know and interact with each other. It was undoubtedly a rich experience for the students of G D Goenka.
We hope that the objective of the programme has been achieved though these various activities and the principle of Giving Back To Society becomes second nature to the Goenkans of Hyderabad.